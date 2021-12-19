The Spun

Jets DB Elijah Riley Stretchered Off In Scary Scene

Few scenes in all of sports are scarier than an NFL player being stretchered off the field without him moving. Sadly, that’s exactly what happened to one New York Jets player in today’s game.

During the third quarter of today’s Jets-Dolphins game, Jets safety Elijah Riley had a brutal collision with one of his teammates. Riley couldn’t get up though and players immediately flagged down the medical staff to come help.

The Jets safety stayed on the ground for several minutes as he was attended to by staff. The medical cart had to be brought out and Riley was stretchered off the field.

While it looked horrible, it wasn’t as bad as it could possibly be. Riley was seen moving his feet and even gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was transported off the field.

Jets fans across the world have come out in support of their fallen safety. Everyone is sending prayers and best wishes for a full recovery:

Elijah Riley went undrafted out of Army in 2020. He spent his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in five games. Riley made one appearance for the Eagles this season before being waived.

It wasn’t until Riley reached the Jets that he finally started making an impact on the field. He’s started each of the team’s last five games and has 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit and a sack in the last four games.

We wish Riley a speedy recovery.

UPDATE: Riley has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a neck injury.

The Jets and Dolphins are tied at 17 late in the third quarter.

