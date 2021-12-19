Jets DB Elijah Riley Stretchered Off In Scary Scene

Few scenes in all of sports are scarier than an NFL player being stretchered off the field without him moving. Sadly, that’s exactly what happened to one New York Jets player in today’s game.

During the third quarter of today’s Jets-Dolphins game, Jets safety Elijah Riley had a brutal collision with one of his teammates. Riley couldn’t get up though and players immediately flagged down the medical staff to come help.

The Jets safety stayed on the ground for several minutes as he was attended to by staff. The medical cart had to be brought out and Riley was stretchered off the field.

While it looked horrible, it wasn’t as bad as it could possibly be. Riley was seen moving his feet and even gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was transported off the field.

A member of the Jets' staff is holding Riley's neck in place as they drive him off. This is scary, the worst kind of football scene. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 19, 2021

Jets fans across the world have come out in support of their fallen safety. Everyone is sending prayers and best wishes for a full recovery:

Prayers up for Jets S @ERiley011. Riley has said of the Jets on multiple occasions: "It's a dream come true. Hometown kid playing for a hometown team. It's amazing." Just hate to see the stretcher at any point. Hope we have good news very soon — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) December 19, 2021

Hoping for all the best for @ERiley011 🙏 — Dan Graca (@DanGraca) December 19, 2021

Riley puts a thumb up on the stretcher. Really scary stuff. Tough to watch #Jets — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) December 19, 2021

Elijah Riley went undrafted out of Army in 2020. He spent his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in five games. Riley made one appearance for the Eagles this season before being waived.

It wasn’t until Riley reached the Jets that he finally started making an impact on the field. He’s started each of the team’s last five games and has 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit and a sack in the last four games.

We wish Riley a speedy recovery.

UPDATE: Riley has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a neck injury.

S Elijah Riley (neck) is out #NYJvsMIA — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 19, 2021

The Jets and Dolphins are tied at 17 late in the third quarter.