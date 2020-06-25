The Spun

Jets DC Reacts To Jamal Adams’ Trade Request

former cleveland browns interim coach gregg williamsDENVER, CO - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns stands on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 15, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

New York Jets DC Gregg Williams had a strong first year with the team thanks in no small part to an All-Pro year from disgruntled safety Jamal Adams.

On Thursday, Williams addressed the recent reports that his star safety is interested in a trade. Williams came to Adams’ defense, saying he’s in his corner. But he also said that he’s looking forward to the prospect of coaching Adams once again.

“I got his back on all those types of things…” Williams said. “I think the world of him… I want him to feel good about being here and everything that’s going on and I can’t wait to coach him again.”

Williams was hired as defensive coordinator in 2019 and promptly orchestrated a defense that saw a massive improvement from the three years before. The Jets finished 16th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed, their most efficient defense since 2015.

But Jamal Adams was the real star that season. He led the team in solo tackles, tackles for loss, QB hits, and passes defended despite missing two games.

Unfortunately, things appear to have eroded between Adams and the Jets.

Adams has complained that the Jets promised to give him a contract extension earlier this year but haven’t followed through. Since then he’s gone on the warpath, insulting the coaches and the fanbase in an effort to get traded.

As much as the Jets DC would love to coach Jamal Adams again in 2020, it’s increasingly looking like wishful thinking.

