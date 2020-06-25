Jets DC Reacts To Jamal Adams’ Trade Request

New York Jets DC Gregg Williams had a strong first year with the team thanks in no small part to an All-Pro year from disgruntled safety Jamal Adams.

On Thursday, Williams addressed the recent reports that his star safety is interested in a trade. Williams came to Adams’ defense, saying he’s in his corner. But he also said that he’s looking forward to the prospect of coaching Adams once again.

“I got his back on all those types of things…” Williams said. “I think the world of him… I want him to feel good about being here and everything that’s going on and I can’t wait to coach him again.”

Williams was hired as defensive coordinator in 2019 and promptly orchestrated a defense that saw a massive improvement from the three years before. The Jets finished 16th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed, their most efficient defense since 2015.

But Jamal Adams was the real star that season. He led the team in solo tackles, tackles for loss, QB hits, and passes defended despite missing two games.

Jets DC Gregg Williams on Jamal Adams' (@Prez) on his desire to seek a trade: "I got his back on all those type of things…. I think the world of him." — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 25, 2020

Quotes from Greg Williams' press conference today: pic.twitter.com/LpX6aDf96z — NYJetsStanAccount (@jets_stan) June 25, 2020

Unfortunately, things appear to have eroded between Adams and the Jets.

Adams has complained that the Jets promised to give him a contract extension earlier this year but haven’t followed through. Since then he’s gone on the warpath, insulting the coaches and the fanbase in an effort to get traded.

As much as the Jets DC would love to coach Jamal Adams again in 2020, it’s increasingly looking like wishful thinking.