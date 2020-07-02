Jets Reportedly Talking With Veteran NFL Wide Receiver

Last year, the New York Jets signed Demaryius Thomas right before the start of the regular season. It appears the front office might go that route once again.

New York lost its top wideout from the 2019 season in Robby Anderson. He signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. The offense will also be without Quincy Enunwa, who is recovering from a serious neck injury.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Jets are “still talking” with Thomas. The former Pro Bowl wideout would join a receiving corps that is anchored by Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman.

Thomas had 36 receptions for 433 yards and a touchdown during the 2019 season. Jets head coach Adam Gase knows how to utilize the former first-round pick’s skillset very well.

Report: Jets "still talking" to Demaryius Thomas https://t.co/wLxHlo8pCm — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 2, 2020

It’s not a secret that Thomas isn’t the player he once was with the Denver Broncos. Nonetheless, he’s still a reliable target at 32 years old.

There aren’t many options out there on the market, so adding a wideout that knows the team’s offensive system would be a wise move for New York.

Besides, the Jets have to make sure they provide third-year quarterback Sam Darnold with as many options as possible. The USC product has shown flashes of being a great gunslinger, but he still hasn’t put it all together yet.

We’ll see if the front office adds Thomas to the roster for the 2020 season.

