Jets Explain Why They Haven’t Added Veteran Quarterback

New York Jets v Atlanta FalconsATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, the New York Jets reportedly expressed interest in adding veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to the fold.

Mullens, however, eventually decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback would have been a perfect fit for the Jets new offensive system.

So why didn’t the Jets pull the trigger and add an experience option at quarterback? Well, head coach Robert Saleh said the team wants to give the “young” quarterbacks extra reps and a chance to learn.

“We felt these young quarterbacks (Mike White, James Morgan) deserved an opportunity to showcase who they are,” Saleh said on Tuesday afternoon via Jets reporter Ralph Vacchiano.

New York selected former BYU star quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The team’s decision not to bring in a veteran quarterback almost guarantees that Wilson will be the Jets starting quarterback when the 2021 season kicks off.

Of course, that was always the expectation after he was the No. 2 pick. The Jets are hoping they’ve finally solved the quarterback position after failing to turn Sam Darnold into a quality starting quarterback.

We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.