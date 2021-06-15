In recent weeks, the New York Jets reportedly expressed interest in adding veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to the fold.

Mullens, however, eventually decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback would have been a perfect fit for the Jets new offensive system.

So why didn’t the Jets pull the trigger and add an experience option at quarterback? Well, head coach Robert Saleh said the team wants to give the “young” quarterbacks extra reps and a chance to learn.

“We felt these young quarterbacks (Mike White, James Morgan) deserved an opportunity to showcase who they are,” Saleh said on Tuesday afternoon via Jets reporter Ralph Vacchiano.

Robert Saleh said the Jets had some interest in QB Nick Mullens, who signed with the Eagles, but didn't sign the veteran backup in part because "We felt these young quarterbacks (Mike White, James Morgan) deserved an opportunity to showcase who they are." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) June 15, 2021

New York selected former BYU star quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The team’s decision not to bring in a veteran quarterback almost guarantees that Wilson will be the Jets starting quarterback when the 2021 season kicks off.

Of course, that was always the expectation after he was the No. 2 pick. The Jets are hoping they’ve finally solved the quarterback position after failing to turn Sam Darnold into a quality starting quarterback.

We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case.