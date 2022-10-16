Jets Fans Are Furious With Mysterious Penalty On Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are at Lambeau Field today for a battle between 3-2 teams.

In the first quarter, it appeared the Jets stopped Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on third down to force a punt. However, a confusing 15-yard personal foul penalty was assessed to the New York bench, giving Green Bay a first down.

The only explanation was that it was for unsportsmanlike conduct, with nothing specifically cited.

"The NFL gives the referees microphones for a reason," tweeted Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "The ref needs to explain the reasoning when a big call goes against a team without the fans seeing it, like the Jets' bench getting a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. No one knows what happened."

The call was so mysterious that Jets fans couldn't help but be angry and confused about it

Fortunately for the Jets, the flag didn't wind up costing them points, as Green Bay didn't score on the drive.

The game remains scoreless late in the second quarter.