Jets Fans Are Furious With Officiating Call On Sunday

It didn’t take long for New York Jets fans to feel they got fleeced in today’s game against the New England Patriots. But they might have a pretty good reason for feeling that way.

On the second play from scrimmage, Patriots QB Mac Jones completed a pass for a first down. But after the whistle was blown, Jets safety Marcus Maye came up with the ball. A quick replay review showed that the Patriots receiver fumbled the ball and it was recovered.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh attempted to challenge the play. But there was one problem: The referee ruled the play dead, not because the receiver’s knee was down, but because of forward progress.

The play was ruled as not reviewable and Saleh was left fuming. He was far from the only one as Jets fans and NFL analysts took to Twitter to share their “thoughts”:

That should be a fumble for the #Jets favor but they blew the whistle way too early. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

Sheesh Jets just got screwed out of a fumble — Zirksee (@Zirksee) September 19, 2021

That’s a fumble man. How the refs gotta call a stoppage on that? #TakeFlight #Jets — DieHardJetsFan (@NYSports0117) September 19, 2021

Some fans liked seeing head coach Robert Saleh get so passionate about the play though. It reaffirmed their belief that he’s the right man for the job:

That early whistle on that fumble pissed me off, but then watching Robert Saleh explode on those refs made me very happy again He cares about us, his players, & this team. I’m so happy we have a HC with this 🔥 & energy #Jets | #NEvsNYJ — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 19, 2021

Fortunately for the Jets, they didn’t end up paying too hard for getting done dirty that way. The Patriots offense eventually stalled in Jets territory and they were forced to punt.

But Jets quarterback Zach Wilson immediately threw an interceptions, giving the Patriots the field position back.

It’s going to be a long day for Jets fans at MetLife Stadium.

The game is being played on CBS.