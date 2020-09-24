Look: NFL Fans Organizing A Protest To Get Coach Fired

The New York Jets’ decision to hire Adam Gase as head coach in 2019 was a controversial one to say the least. The fans were not behind the hire at all, and after a 1-7 start last year they were eager to see him fired.

Following an 0-2 start which has seen the Jets look completely noncompetitive, one group of fans have had enough. Today, a group of fans are heading down to One Jets Drive in Florham Park to demand that the team fire Gase.

Per the announcement, the fans will voice their “suffering” and also admonish “clueless” owner Christopher Johnson. “Enough is enough!” the statement declared.

Gase is 7-11 as head coach of the Jets, and 30-36 overall including his time with the Miami Dolphins. However, despite being hailed as an offensive guru, his teams have almost always ranked among the bottom of the league in offensive output.

Gase was hired in 2019 on the recommendation of Peyton Manning, who had worked with him in Denver. Together they put together some of the best numbers of his career.

His tenure started controversially enough when the team fired general manager Mike Maccagnan weeks after the 2019 NFL Draft. Gase took over as interim general manager until the team hired Joe Douglas months later.

But the success Gase found with Manning did not carry over to the Jets in his first year. The Jets started 1-7, and Sam Darnold looked like he largely regressed once he returned from a bout with mono.

They went 6-2 in the final half of the season, and many believed Gase had turned the corner.

But after a listless start to the 2020 season, it’s clear that isn’t the case.