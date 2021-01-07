Jets Fans React To The Marvin Lewis Interview News

The New York Jets are clearly casting a very wide net in finding their new head coach. But their recent interview with former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is earning a less than thrilled response from the fanbase.

Jets fans are filling the comments of the team’s announcement of the interview with panicked messages. More than half of the comments are either a rejection of Lewis or a joke that hiring him would be “the most Jets thing possible.” Only a few genuinely believe he might be a good candidate.

Lewis accomplished a lot while he was with the Cincinnati Bengals, going 131-122-3 in 16 seasons and leading the moribund franchise to four division titles and seven playoff appearances. But over his last three years he went just 19-28-1 with three straight losing seasons before being fired.

Needless to say, fans are not exactly applauding the team bringing Lewis in the way they are for someone like Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. Especially not after the team just hired and fired Adam Gase.

“Will stop being a fan if you actually think that by firing Gase and then hiring Marvin Lewis is a remotely acceptable replacement,” one fan wrote.

“Come on stop it !!!!! You have to get the right hire this time,” wrote another “For once in our insane rooting for you get the hire right!!!!!!”

“What are we doing here @nyjets?” a third said. “Are we purposely looking to blow this opportunity? You can’t be thinking Mr. Lewis is a legitimate choice for HC. WAKE UP!”

Fortunately for Jets fans, Lewis is one of many coaches on their interview request list. At least seven other coaches have been requested so far, and several more are likely to be added to the list before a decision is made.

But the fanbase appears to have made its position on who should not get the job very clear.