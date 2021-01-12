The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Jets Have A Known Finalist For Head Coach

MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20. before a San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: The San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets play in front of an empty stadium during the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets’ head coaching search appears to be winding down.

New York fired head coach Adam Gase following the regular season. The Jets were a dismal 2-14 in 2020, securing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The AFC East franchise has since began its search for a head coach. New York has already interviewed several candidates and according to Tuesday morning reports, the Jets have a known finalist for the job.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the first known finalist for the Jets’ head coaching job, per NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

“As the Jets narrow their list of head coaching candidates, they are flying in 49ers DC Robert Saleh for a second interview today, per me and Mike Garafolo. The first known finalist for the NYJ job, and there will be others likely in person, as well,” he reported on Tuesday morning.

Saleh, 41, has been the 49ers’ defensive coordinator since the 2017 season. He’s helped build San Francisco into one of the best defensive teams in the NFL.

There are likely to be more finalists for the Jets’ job, but New York could do far worse than Saleh.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.