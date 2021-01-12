The New York Jets’ head coaching search appears to be winding down.

New York fired head coach Adam Gase following the regular season. The Jets were a dismal 2-14 in 2020, securing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The AFC East franchise has since began its search for a head coach. New York has already interviewed several candidates and according to Tuesday morning reports, the Jets have a known finalist for the job.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the first known finalist for the Jets’ head coaching job, per NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

“As the Jets narrow their list of head coaching candidates, they are flying in 49ers DC Robert Saleh for a second interview today, per me and Mike Garafolo. The first known finalist for the NYJ job, and there will be others likely in person, as well,” he reported on Tuesday morning.

As the #Jets narrow their list of head coaching candidates, they are flying in #49ers DC Robert Saleh for a second interview today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The first known finalist for the NYJ job, and there will be others likely in person, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2021

Saleh, 41, has been the 49ers’ defensive coordinator since the 2017 season. He’s helped build San Francisco into one of the best defensive teams in the NFL.

There are likely to be more finalists for the Jets’ job, but New York could do far worse than Saleh.