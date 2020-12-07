The Spun

Breaking: The Jets Have Made A Decision On Gregg Williams

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have reportedly made a decision on defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

New York is parting ways with the veteran NFL defensive coordinator following Sunday’s disastrous loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams’ defense allowed a last-second touchdown to the Raiders thanks to a horrible blitz call.

The Jets were leading the Raiders with less than a minute to play when Derek Carr found Henry Ruggs III over the top of the defense.

Williams called an all-out blitz, but the pressure didn’t get to Carr. He was able to step up in the pocket and find Ruggs down the sideline with no help over the top.

The Jets reportedly made the call to fire Williams on Monday morning.

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan said Williams’ call was the worst he’s ever seen.

“Dumbest call I’ve ever seen. Been around the thing for 58 years, 30 years as a coach. That’s the dumbest call ever. There’s a time and place for Cover-0. That sure ain’t it. It’s just stupid,” Ryan said of Williams’ blitz decision.

Williams is out with the Jets, but he probably wasn’t going to return in 2021 anyway. The Jets are likely to fire head coach Adam Gase and clean house following the 2020 season.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.