Breaking: The Jets Have Made A Decision On Gregg Williams

The New York Jets have reportedly made a decision on defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

New York is parting ways with the veteran NFL defensive coordinator following Sunday’s disastrous loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams’ defense allowed a last-second touchdown to the Raiders thanks to a horrible blitz call.

The Jets were leading the Raiders with less than a minute to play when Derek Carr found Henry Ruggs III over the top of the defense.

Williams called an all-out blitz, but the pressure didn’t get to Carr. He was able to step up in the pocket and find Ruggs down the sideline with no help over the top.

DEREK CARR TO HENRY RUGGS FOR THE LEAD 😱 (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/x76T8mzZHX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2020

The Jets reportedly made the call to fire Williams on Monday morning.

The #Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2020

Jets fired DC Gregg Williams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2020

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan said Williams’ call was the worst he’s ever seen.

“Dumbest call I’ve ever seen. Been around the thing for 58 years, 30 years as a coach. That’s the dumbest call ever. There’s a time and place for Cover-0. That sure ain’t it. It’s just stupid,” Ryan said of Williams’ blitz decision.

Williams is out with the Jets, but he probably wasn’t going to return in 2021 anyway. The Jets are likely to fire head coach Adam Gase and clean house following the 2020 season.