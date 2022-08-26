Jets General Manager Joe Douglas Offers Latest On Possible Denzel Mims Trade

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 05: Denzel Mims #11 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 05, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims could be on a new team fairly soon. On Thursday, his agent officially requested a trade on his behalf.

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not be releasing him," Ron Slavin said. "Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust that he will make every effort to find him a new home where he can be a contributor."

While appearing on WFAN Sports Radio this Friday, Jets general manager Joe Douglas was asked about Mims' trade request.

Douglas said the Jets have received "a couple of calls" about Mims. He didn't mention any teams, albeit the Carolina Panthers are already being linked to the former second-round pick.

Connor Hughes of SNY has reported that New York plans on granting Mims' trade request. However, the front office wants to receive "equal value" in return.

Last season, Mims had just eight catches for 133 yards. His production during his rookie year was much better.

Mims, 24, was an All-Big 12 wide receiver at Baylor. A change of scenery may allow him to reach his full potential.