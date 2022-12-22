Jets Get Huge Boost Before Game vs. Jaguars

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Jets are going to get one of their best playmakers back for tonight's game against the Jaguars.

Connor Hughes of SNY is reporting that Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will suit up for the game.

Williams suffered a calf injury in Week 14. He was inactive for last weekend's game against the Lions.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Williams would be a game-time decision for Week 16.

Saleh's defense missed Williams' presence last Sunday. Lions quarterback Jared Goff had 252 passing yards and a touchdown.

In 13 games played this season, Williams has recorded 47 total tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 11 sacks and one force fumble.

Williams has a chance tonight to show a national audience why he was just voted to the Pro Bowl.

The Jets need a win over the Jaguars if they're going to stay in the race for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC.