Jets GM Comments On Adam Gase’s Future With Team

The New York Jets are unquestionably the worst team in the NFL – from a record standpoint and a statistical standpoint.

New York averages just 11.8 points per game, nearly seven points less than the second worst team in the league. At 0-8 on the season, the Jets are primed to land the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Jets head coach Adam Gase has received his fair share of flak for the team’s disappointing season. Gase led the team to a 7-9 record in 2019 and seemed to be on the right path – until this year.

Despite the team’s struggles this season, Jets general manager Joe Douglas remains confident in his head coach. When asked if Gase is part of the solution to turning things around, Douglas answered, “yes.”

Joe Douglas on if the Jets can get to where they want to be with Adam Gase as head coach: "The hope is that we can fix these problems together and be here together for a while" Does Douglas think Gase is part of the solution? "Yes" pic.twitter.com/kIFmUageZH — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 3, 2020

It’s quite the vote of confidence from Douglas for a coach that owns the worst record in the league. However, part of Douglas’ job is showing a united front as the team fights for its first win.

The Jets hired Adam Gase to unleash Sam Darnold’s potential as a quarterback. Under Gase, though, the former No. 3 overall pick has regressed as the Jets failed to surround him with sufficient weapons.

Next up for the Jets is a road contest against the New England Patriots. Both teams are in desperate need of a win to build some sort of momentum toward the end of the season.