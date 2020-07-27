Jets GM Comments On Adam Gase’s Status With Team

Heading into his second season with the New York Jets, head coach Adam Gase isn’t exactly a beloved figure among his fan base.

Having been fired by the rival Miami Dolphins, Gase wasn’t a particularly popular hire by the Jets last offseason. He followed that up by going 7-9 in 2019, though the Jets did rebound from a disastrous 1-7 start.

While many Jets fans aren’t high on Gase–and recently traded star safety Jamal Adams made it clear he wasn’t a supporter–general manager Joe Douglas threw his full support behind the embattled coach during a press conference this afternoon.

Douglas told media members on the call that he believes Gase is “the right coach to lead us” and has been impressed with everything he’s seen from him over the last year.

“I especially believe in Coach Gase and that he is the right coach to lead us” … “I feel good about where we are with his leadership” – Joe Douglas — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 27, 2020

Douglas on Adam Gase: He never lost patience after a 1-7 start, never wavered from his beliefs. He did have tough conversations with players & great communication with the team in meetings. Everything I've witnessed in my year with him has been impressive, it's been outstanding. — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) July 27, 2020

The vote of confidence from Douglas is in stark contrast to what Adams had to say about Gase last week.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams told the New York Daily News before being traded. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

On Saturday, the Jets dealt Adams to the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade that netted them two first-round picks and safety Bradley McDougald.