Jets GM Joe Douglas Asked About Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

The New York Jets have had some of the strongest odds of landing disgruntled Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson ever since his trade request was submitted. So naturally, the issue came up when Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke to the media today.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Douglas was asked how his philosophy of trading multiple draft picks for a player. Watson wasn’t mentioned by name, but the implication was clear – and Douglas’ answer seemed to recognize it.

Douglas replied that the Jets have many different roads that they can take with their draft capital. But he made it clear that he “the great teams” build through the draft.

“Obviously we have a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different rabbit holes we can go down,” Douglas said. “Ultimately for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft. It’s the most team-friendly market in sports.”

(Douglas continued) "… . … Ultimately for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft. It’s the most team-friendly market in sports." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 3, 2021

That kind of answer definitely indicates that Joe Douglas will at least be reluctant to give up significant draft capital to get the three-time Pro Bowl QB.

The Jets have the No. 2 and No. 23 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They also have two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Above all, the Jets have a pretty clear need at quarterback. Douglas seemingly let the world know that by stating his openness to hearing trade offers for Sam Darnold.

The 2021 NFL offseason will be a crucial one for Douglas. He just led the team’s head coaching search, which yielded Robert Saleh as their next head coach.

But finding the right quarterback is a challenge that has vexed Jets executives for decades. Douglas will need to make a decision soon, and make it the right one if he hopes to spend more than just a couple of years in New York.

Should Joe Douglas and the Jets pull the trigger on a Deshaun Watson trade?