Jets GM Reveals Team’s Main Goal For Next Season

The New York Jets increased their win total from two to four this season. Now, general manager Joe Douglas has set a reasonable goal for 2022.

Douglas’ benchmark isn’t a certain number of wins. Rather, he told reporters during today’s end of season address that the goal is to be playing “meaningful” games in December.

The last time the Jets did that was 2015, when the team finished 10-6 but missed the playoffs due to a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

While the Jets finished 4-13 in 2021, the team showed tangible progress late in the year, beating two opponents (Houston and Jacksonville) from a similar weight class and dropping close one-score games to the Dolphins and Bucs.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson also played his best football down the stretch, throwing a touchdown in each of his last three games and going five-straight contests without tossing an interception.

With hopefully their quarterback and head coach of the future in place, two top-10 picks in April’s draft and a sizable amount of cap space, there’s reason for Jets fans to at least have some cautious optimism heading into the offseason.