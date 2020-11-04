Jets GM Joe Douglas Gives His Honest Thoughts On QB Sam Darnold

The Jets are arguably the worst team in football right now. With an 0-8 record so far this season, there clearly needs to be some major changes if New York wants to start winning games.

Usually the first changes made in attempt to turn around a losing team come at the head coach and quarterback positions.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas on the other hand has a different solution: keep everything the same.

In only his second year as head coach, many New York fans have already begun calling for Adam Gase’s job. Douglas told reporters on Tuesday that Gase wasn’t part of the problem, he’s part of the solution.

“This is not all on Adam,” Douglas said, via NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones. “The goal is to get this fixed together.”

Well if it’s not the coach, maybe it’s the quarterback.

Again, not according to Douglas. The GM stood strong in his assertions that the Jets will stick with Sam Darnold, even calling him New York’s “quarterback of the future.” This despite many Jets fans calling to “tank for Trevor” in hopes the Jets can draft the Clemson QB first overall in next year’s draft.

“I feel like he has a different set of wide receivers every week,” Douglas said. “I think you see the flashes of what he can be, and they’re really special. Let’s not forget that Sam’s a 23-year-old quarterback that is maybe one of the toughest quarterbacks I’ve ever been around. I’m very excited about Sam.”

Darnold has struggled mightily in his third year, throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions through six games.

Douglass attributes the Jets struggles mostly to a lack of supporting cast around Darnold. It seems as though the GM is already looking towards next season and future opportunities to acquire talent.

“Look, I mean, we’re trying to get through the next eight games,” Douglas said. “My feeling on Sam hasn’t changed. We have to do a better job of surrounding him with talent.”

Much to the dismay of many Jets fans, it seems like Gase and Darnold will continue to lead the team for the time being.