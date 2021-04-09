Jets GM Joe Douglas Makes Clear Statement About Sam Darnold

Despite trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers this week, New York Jets GM Joe Douglas still seems to believe Darnold is bound to be a successful NFL quarterback. Well, the trade certainly indicates otherwise.

New York traded Darnold to Carolina on Monday as the organization looks ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets will spend their second-overall pick on a quarterback who will immediately become the new face of the franchise. Word on the street is they have their eyes set on BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Wilson, or whichever rookie the Jets select, will have the same challenge Darnold did: playing alongside subpar talent. Darnold couldn’t succeed, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a bad quarterback in the eyes of Douglas.

The Jets GM is wishing for Darnold’s success with the Panthers.

“We couldn’t turn this around fast enough,” Douglas said, explaining how the Jets didn’t do enough to support Darnold during his three years with the organization, courtesy of NFL insider Albert Breer. “That’s not his fault. I root for good people, that dude’s a good man, and he’s gonna do good things. I believe that.”

Maybe Joe Douglas actually believes Sam Darnold is capable of having success in coming years, but he also clearly believes the 2021 NFL Draft presents the opportunity to find an upgrade.

The Jets have struck out on quarterbacks for a long time, and it’s a big reason why they are where they are today.

If New York finally gets the quarterback position right, there’s reason to be optimistic about the organization’s future. Until then, it’s understandable to be skeptical.