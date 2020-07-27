Jets GM Shares 1 Promise He Never Made To Jamal Adams

The Jets’ drama has finally come to an end after the organization traded Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend.

The All-Pro safety has trashed the New York organization for months now. Adams hasn’t only been frustrated by the Jets’ front-office and its team management. He’s also remained adamant he wants a new contract.

Adams claimed that Jets’ GM Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase had promised the elite safety a new contract months ago. But that promise was never upheld. Instead, the Jets shipped Adams off to Seattle in exchange for several solid draft picks in coming years.

Adams may have claimed the Jets had promised him a new contract. But Joe Douglas contradicted Adams’ initial claim, saying he never made that promise to No. 33.

“I want to make it clear that I never promised an offer to Jamal, nor was I ever dishonest or ambiguous with their camp,” Douglas told reporters today, via Pro Football Talk.

It’s tough deciding who to believe here. Jamal Adams’ claim wouldn’t be all too surprising given how the Jets have managed operations over the years. But Adams’ actions these past few weeks certainly make some question his character and motives.

Instead of handling frustrations internally, Adams took to social media to vent. Even after being traded, he continued to mock the Jets in recent online videos.

In positive light, both parties can now move on to strictly focus on football for the immediate future.