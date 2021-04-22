Jets GM Refuses To Answer Question About Zach Wilson

It’s no secret the New York Jets will probably take Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Regardless, GM Joe Douglas isn’t going to discuss the former BYU star until after the draft.

The Jets traded away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers earlier this year, making their plans clear. New York will select a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

Trevor Lawrence is a lock to be the first-overall pick. And most are almost just as sure Wilson goes No. 2 and becomes the Jets’ new franchise quarterback.

Douglas refuses to discuss Wilson or any prospect evaluations ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, though. He’s holding his information close to his chest for the next week or so.

“I really don’t want to get into any individual assessments of any prospects. We don’t want to give everyone the answers to our test,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

What does Jets GM Joe Douglas think of BYU QB Zach Wilson, the Jets' presumed pick at No. 2? "I really don't want to get into any individual assessments of any prospects. We don't want to give everyone the answers to our test." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 22, 2021

It’s hard to imagine the Jets have different information on prospects than other teams do, but Joe Douglas clearly feels otherwise.

Regardless, the Jets are targeting Zach Wilson. The former BYU quarterback has a massive ceiling, but a low floor as well. There’s risk attached to him, but he also has the makings of being a future NFL star.

Wilson has the ability to stand in the pocket and make big throws or escape and makes plays with his legs. The current state of the NFL is perfect for players of Wilson’s skill-set.