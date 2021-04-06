Earlier this week, the New York Jets finally traded quarterback Sam Darnold – shipping him to the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Jets traded Darnold to Carolina for the Panthers’ 2021 sixth-round pick, plus a second and fourth-round selections in 2022. Immediately following the trade, fans all had the same reaction.

Everyone seems to think the trade guarantees that BYU quarterback Zach Wilson will be the No. 2 overall pick. However, if the Jets didn’t hold the No. 2 pick, they might have held on to Sam Darnold.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters that if the Jets were “a little later” in the draft than the No. 2 overall pick, they would have felt comfortable moving forward with Darnold as the team’s quarterback.

Joe Douglas: If #NYJ were “a little later” (than 2nd overall), we would have been comfortable going forward with Sam Darnold. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) April 6, 2021

This likely means that the Jets view only one quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence as a better option than Sam Darnold.

Analysts – and everyone else – believes that will be Wilson, who put on a show during the 2020 season. There are plenty of great quarterback options during the 2021 draft though.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance could all be in play as top-five picks in this year’s draft.

The Jets will have their pick of the litter after the Jacksonville Jaguars select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.