Jets Have Denied Colin Cowherd’s Head Coaching Report

Earlier this week, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested the New York Jets could soon make a decision on head coach Adam Gase.

Cowherd cited a source who said the Jets could fire Gase if the team loses to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Denver announced it will start third-string quarterback Brett Rypien in that game.

New York has gotten off to a disastrous start to the 2020 NFL season. The Jets are the only team in the NFL to not hold a lead at any point of any game so far this year.

Despite the dreadful start to the season, a new report suggests the Jets aren’t moving on from Adam Gase just yet. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, a team spokesperson said Cowherd’s report was inaccurate.

According to the spokesperson, the Jets have not contacted coaching agents about a potential change.

From the report:

Per a team spokesperson, the report that Johnson has begun reaching out to coaching agents is not accurate.

New York jumped out to an awful start to the 2019 season as well. However, that was without starting quarterback Sam Darnold for much of the first part of the season.

Now, the team is struggling to find any rhythm on offense – even will Darnold under center. New York is averaging just 12.3 points per game, which is the worst in the NFL.

One thing is true, if the Jets don’t start winning soon it won’t be long before the team is looking for a new coach.