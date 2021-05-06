The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jets Have Reportedly Cut Third-Year Cornerback

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are moving on from a defensive back who’s been with the team for the past three years, according to a report.

The Jets have cut cornerback Kyron Brown, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Brown has been with the team for the past three years.

The former Akron star played in three games, one of which he started during his rookie season back in 2019. He totaled five tackles in his three game appearances.

The injury bug became an issue for Brown his rookie season, though. He dealt with quad issues that held him out of 13 games that season, as well as the entire 2020 season. The New York Jets are moving on, as a result.

As the Jets move on from Kyron Brown, they move forward with a new head coach and quarterback.

Robert Saleh got his new franchise quarterback. The Jets selected former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They then traded up in the first round to obtain an offensive line as they continue building the unit.

New York appears to be heading on the right track for the first time in a while, but it’s going to take a few years before it becomes a contender. The AFC East continues to get better, and the Jets have the most work to do. We’ll see how quickly Saleh and Wilson can get things turned around.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.