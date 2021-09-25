Jets Have Reportedly Turned Down Trade Offers For 1 Player

The curious case of Denzel Mims has taken yet another interesting turn. On Saturday, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo had a telling update on the second-year wide receiver’s situation.

Mims, who was a healthy inactive for the New York Jets, is not expected to play this weekend against the Denver Broncos. However, the Jets aren’t ready to give up on their former second-round pick.

According to Garafolo, the Jets have already turned down trade offers for Mims this month. Teams around the league clearly see Mims’ potential as a big-play receiver.

As for why Mims isn’t seeing the field right now in New York, it sounds like the coaching staff wants to see him become a complete player before letting him play.

“The Jets’ explanation for this one is that Mims is in a crowded receiver group and he’s not one of the top-three guys,” Garafolo said. “He has to learn all the positions. He hasn’t done that to this point, so he’s not going to see the field until he can get to that point – he’s got to be able to play special teams.”

From @gmfb: #Jets WR Denzel Mims was inactive last week and it sounds like he'll be down again tomorrow, but the team still believes in his future, to the point they've turned away trade inquiries.

Mims had one reception for 40 yards in the Jets’ season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen him do anything else yet this fall.

As a rookie, Mims had 23 receptions for 357 receiving yards. There’s no question he has the potential to become an impact player in the NFL. He needs a chance to prove that, though.

Only time will tell if Mims can bounce back from this rocky start and become a key contributor on the Jets.