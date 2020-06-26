Jets HC Adam Gase Offers First Public Comments On Jamal Adams’ Trade Demand

Jamal Adams wants out of New York – Jets head coach Adam Gase understands situations like this are the “tough part of the business.”

Adams made his intentions clear this past week, reportedly telling the team on Thursday he demands a trade. The writing has been on the wall for weeks now. Adams’ latest demands come as no surprise.

That doesn’t make it any easier for the Jets – an organization aiming to do all it can to keep one of the best defensive players in the NFL in New York. It may be too late to persuade Adams to stay, but that won’t stop Gase and Jets DC Gregg Williams from making their pitch to the elite safety.

The Jets’ rookie head coach wants to help Adams get “back in the right spot and ready to go.” Williams echoed Gase’s first public comments on the matter, saying he aims to help Adams ” feel good about being” with the Jets.

“[It’s] a tough part of the business,” Gase said in regards to Adams’ trade demands, via Pro Football Talk. “. . . We have to get to a place where we can get him back in the right spot and ready to go.”

Gase can try all he pleases, but Adams’ relationship with the Jets may be irreparable.

The Jets safety has made it clear he wants a new contract – but it appears the situation has developed from contract frustrations to frustrations with Gase. Adams reportedly isn’t a fan of Gase in the slightest.

If the Jets hope to secure Adams and keep him on the team, Gase may not be the man for the job in trying to persuade the elite safety.