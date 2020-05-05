2 Jets Wide Receivers Reportedly Won’t Play In 2020

Wide receiver has been a problem area for the New York Jets, especially as the team tries to build around young quarterback Sam Darnold. Two of the team’s players at that position are out for the 2020 season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy have been added to the injured reserve/physically unable to perform list. That is unfortunate news, especially for Enunwa. The Nebraska grad has dealt with numerous injuries during his time in the NFL.

The Jets took Enunwa in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He emerged in 2015, and had a breakout season in 2016, catching 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns. Injuries have derailed him from there.

Quincy Enunwa was out for all of 2017 with bulging discs in his neck, which required surgery. He returned to play 11 games in 2018, but was placed on injured reserve in December. Last fall, he played one game before going out for the year with yet another neck injury.

Bellamy has been more of a journeyman, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins, and Chicago Bears before joining the Jets last fall. He played in seven games, catching two passes for 20 yards. He was shut down for the season after a shoulder injury.

His best year came with the Bears in 2017, when he recorded 24 catches for 376 yards and a touchdown.

Hopefully they’re both able to make full recoveries and return to the field in 2021, if it is safe for them to do so.

