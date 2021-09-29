Jets Have Reportedly Suffered Another Major Injury Blow

The first year of Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson as faces of the New York Jets franchise has not gone according to plan. Now, the team has received some more bad news, this time on the injury front with safety Marcus Maye.

The 2017 second round pick out of Florida has developed into one of the Jets’ top defensive players, and a durable one at that for the most part. He played in all 16 games for the team in 2017, 2019, and 2020, though he did miss 10 games in 2018.

During the offseason, the team elected to lock him up for 2021 by placing the franchise tag on him. That makes today’s news even more difficult to swallow.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, he will miss upwards of a month with an ankle injury. Through three games, Maye had 23 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, and broke up a pass.

Source: #Jets Franchise tagged S Marcus Maye is out about 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury. The top performer on their defense now heads to the sideline. Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2021

For his career, Maye has logged 289 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, and six interception, picking off a pair of passes last year. He broke up a career-high 11 passes for the team in 2020 as well.

After finishing his four-year rookie deal, he will make $10.6 million on the franchise tag.

If there’s a bright side, the injury doesn’t sound so long term that it will have a major impact on Marcus Maye’s potential if he hits the open market in 2022. Still, it is never ideal for a player to have that hanging over him when getting set to negotiate a new long term contract.

The New York Jets host the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, before games at Atlanta, at New England, and vs. Cincinnati. Based on Rapoport’s timeline, Maye could be in line to return for that Bengals game, or perhaps a trip to face the Indianapolis Colts a few days later.

