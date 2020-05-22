Jets Insider Addresses Jamal Adams Trade Rumors

The last 24 hours have renewed the speculation that the New York Jets might be ready to trade star safety Jamal Adams.

But one Jets insider wants to pump the brakes on any Adams trade rumors. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, the Jets have “no intention of trading Jamal Adams”. Per the report, the Jets intend to “eventually” sign Adams to a new, lucrative contract and make him “a Jet for life”.

“The Jets have no intention of trading Jamal Adams despite their latest impasse in contract negotiations, according to a source,” Vacchiano said. “And they expect that they will eventually sign him to a lucrative contract that, as promised, will make him a ‘Jet for life.’”

Rumors of New York’s willingness to trade Adams came up yesterday when a report that the two had reach an impasse in contract talks. Those rumors got even more heated today when Michael Irvin – a friend of Adams – reportedly said that the Jets are seeking a first- and third-round pick for the All-Pro safety.

It certainly doesn’t behoove the Jets to make a move when they have pretty much all of the leverage right now.

Adams is under contract with the Jets for two more years with his rookie deal. And after that, the Jets can conceivably slap him with the franchise tag – and at a pretty favorable rate for a safety.

Whether or not Jamal Adams winds up being a member of the Jets for life, it looks like no trade is imminent.