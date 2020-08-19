Jets Insider Addresses The Yannick Ngakoue Rumors

We now have conflicting reports on the New York Jets’ potential pursuit of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

This afternoon, Michael Lombardi of The Athletic reported that the Jets were “deeply involved” in trying to acquire the disgruntled pass rusher via trade. Lombardi had previously reported that the Jaguars were close to finding a partner for Ngakoue.

Now, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News is saying the Jets are currently “not involved” in discussions regarding Ngakoue. Mehta’s tweet directly contradicts what Lombardi said earlier.

The 25-year-old Ngakoue has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason. He and the Jaguars have been feuding for some time, making it clear that a fresh start is probably needed for both sides.

My understanding is that the Jets are not involved in discussions dealing with Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue as of now. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) August 19, 2020

While Mehta has been a beat writer covering the Jets for some time, he has been wrong before. Back in May, he reported that the Jets were expecting to sign free agent cornerback Logan Ryan. Ryan currently remains on the open market.

From a personnel standpoint, Ngakoue would make some sense for the Jets. He’s young, productive and they need pass rush help.

However, Ngakoue is set to be a free agent after this season, so New York would have to be pretty confident it could re-sign him or be able to acquire him for cheap to ultimately pull the trigger on a deal.