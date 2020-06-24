Jets Insider Describes ‘Major Role’ In Jamal Adams’ Trade Demand

Last week, one of the NFL’s best defensive backs reportedly made it clear he wants to be traded.

According to Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York. The former first-round pick reportedly told the team on Thursday afternoon that he wants to be traded.

In the week since the trade rumors broke, there has been plenty of news regarding Adams’ preferred destination. However, not much was made about his reason for wanting out.

While he was looking for a new contract, one Jets insider suggested Adam Gase is a major reason Adams wants out of New York. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Adams doesn’t want to play for Gase anymore.

“The Daily News has learned that Adam Gase is a major factor why Adams has felt uncomfortable with his long-term future with the team and requested a trade…The Jets’ best player does not want to play for Gase anymore for myriad reasons, according to sources,” Mehta said in the piece.

According to ESPN, Adams has a list of eight preferred trade destinations. The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all on the list.

It’s clear he wants to move on from New York. Unfortunately for Jets fans, it sounds like Gase has already lost the locker room.

New York could decided to hold onto Adams. He still has two years left on his rookie contract.