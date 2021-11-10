Jets Insider Has Promising Update On OL Mekhi Becton

The New York Jets lost standout left tackle Mekhi Becton in Week 1 of the NFL season to a knee injury. It wasn’t a season-ending injury, but it has kept him off the field for two months.

However, Jets fans may be delighted by the latest news regarding their blindside protector. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Becton was on the field working with the Jets strength staff today.

Per the report, it was the first time Becton has done any sort of work with the team since his knee injury in Week 1. However, he isn’t clear to practice and probably won’t be for multiple weeks.

Becton was one of the lone bright spots for the Jets in their abysmal 2-14 season last year. His dominance as a rookie gave the Jets the confidence to put rookie quarterback Zach Wilson out there on day 1, knowing they’d have a mountainous wall to protect him.

In Becton’s absence, the Jets’ offensive line has had a near-impossible time trying to keep Wilson upright. Wilson was sacked 19 times in six games before suffering a PCL injury against the Patriots.

Mekhi Becton is working with the strength staff off to the side. First time I have seen him out here since the injury. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 10, 2021

The New York Jets appear to have some solid building blocks along their offensive line. But their inability to keep those building blocks healthy has kept the team spinning its wheels for years now.

The sooner rising stars like Mekhi Becton are able to get those much-needed development reps in, the faster the Jets can get their years-long rebuild back on track.

Will we see Becton play again this season? Would his return make a difference?