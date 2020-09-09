Jets Insider Offers Injury Update On QB Joe Flacco

Despite reportedly not being ready to play in Week 1, New York Jets backup Joe Flacco is not on IR to start the season.

According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, Flacco is already showing signs of improvement. Per the report, he is slated to practice today in limited action.

While not yet the full action he’ll need to play Week 1 against Buffalo, it marks the first time since the Jets signed him that Flacco is practicing at all. He has been recovering from a neck surgery he underwent in April.

The Jets signed Flacco to a one-year, $1.5 million deal in May so he can serve as Sam Darnold’s backup. Given Darnold’s penchant for missing time and the fact that the Jets are 0-6 with backups since 2018, they seemed to want a more experienced arm under center if Darnold gets hurt this year.

QB Joe Flacco (neck) will practice for the first time. It’ll be limited, but still a positive step. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 9, 2020

Flacco spent the 2019 season with the Denver Broncos. He started the first eight games of the season before suffering the aforementioned neck injury. At the time he was completing 65.3-percent of his passes and was on pace for over 3,600 passing yards.

The Jets aren’t lacking for backup options though. Rookie James Morgan made the 53-man roster, while the team added David Fales and Mike White to their practice squad.

But none of the Jets backups boast the experience of Joe Flacco.

Will Flacco throw any passes for the Jets in 2020?