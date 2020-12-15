The New York Jets are making a change at kicker following Sergio Castillo’s dreadful performance versus the Seahawks Sunday afternoon.

The Jets can’t afford to score many points these days, but when they do it’s mostly from field goals. They couldn’t even manage to put more than three points on the scoreboard this last weekend, though.

That’s not to suggest the Jets didn’t put themselves in a position to score points. Castillo kicked four field-goal tries, but wound up converting just one in the Jets’ 40-3 blowout loss to Seattle.

New York’s front-office had no other choice than to make a kicking change this week. The Jets released Castillo Tuesday afternoon after his one-for-four performance Sunday afternoon.

Jets release Sergio Castillo two days after kicker missed three FGs vs. Seahawks

This isn’t all too surprising. Sergio Castillo was somehow the worst player on the field for the Jets on Sunday. New York had no other choice than to make a much-needed change.

“The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they had released kicker Sergio Castillo,” writes the Around the NFL Staff, via NFL.com. “Castillo missed three of his four field goal tries in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.”

The Jets, meanwhile, are on their way to obtaining the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. All they have to do is keep losing, which shouldn’t be too hard for them.

All eyes are on Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence as the Jets look to secure their franchise quarterback in next year’s draft.