The final Sunday of the regular season should be a good one. Several teams are still alive for the postseason. Multiple playoff berths will be decided on Sunday, including in the NFC East, where the division crown is still up for grabs.

The New York Jets are not one of the teams still in contention for a playoff berth. New York is 2-13 on the season heading into Sunday’s regular season finale against New England.

While the Jets might be way out of the playoff race, they are still making personnel moves heading into the final game of the season.

New York announced on Saturday that veteran kicker Sam Ficken has been released. Ficken had two field goal attempts blocked last weekend.

The Jets announced the move on social media.

Saturday’s transactions: ⁃ G Greg Van Roten activated off IR.

⁃ K Sam Ficken waived.

⁃ LB Sharif Finch and DL Tanzel Smart signed to active roster.

The Jets will go with Chase McLaughlin at the kicker position on Sunday against the Patriots. This is essentially a one-game audition for McLaughlin, who could look to win the job for the 2021 season.

New York and New England are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will be televised on CBS.