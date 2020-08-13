Jets LB Has Blunt Message Ahead Of The 2020 NFL Season

The New York Jets haven’t had much success over the past five seasons and players are starting to become frustrated.

Former Georgia linebacker Jordan Jenkins has been with the team since 2016. Just a year prior to his arrival, New York had its last winning record.

For Jenkins, losing in four-straight season to begin his playing career has started to take a toll. The former Bulldogs star opened up on what it’s been like for the Jets over the past few years.

In a conversation with SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Jenkins made it clear he’s done losing.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Always love G-Dub [defensive coordinator Gregg Williams] and the staff that’s around here and honestly when I came here, I know that the Jets didn’t have really a winning history and it really sucks that in the last four years we couldn’t get it done. But me being back here, been here four going on five years, and I’m tired of (expletive) losing so, you know, now just gotta ramp (expletive) up and, you know, try and get the ball rolling.”

New York opened the 2019 season with a 1-7 record after losing quarterback Sam Darnold for the majority of the first half thanks to mono.

However, once he was healthy and back on the field, the Jets finished on a 6-2 run to record a 7-9 season.

Can they finally find a winning season?