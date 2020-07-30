Jets Make Official Decision On Veteran QB Joe Flacco

It looks like New York Jets QB Joe Flacco is being relegated to clipboard duty for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, the Jets announced that they are are placing Flacco on the PUP list to begin training camp. Joining him on the Active/PUP list are tight end Ryan Griffin and linebacker Avery Williamson.

Flacco played for the Denver Broncos in 2019 after being traded from the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the year with 1,822 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and an 85.1 passer rating in eight games.

Flacco was released by the Denver Broncos in March with a failed physical designation. He is currently recovering from neck surgery that he underwent in April, and was not expected to be available until part-way through the 2020 season.

New York signed Flacco to a one-year, $1.5 million deal in late-May. He is still expected to be the primary backup to Sam Darnold during the 2020 season.

We've made the following transactions: – QB Joe Flacco, TE Ryan Griffin and LB Avery Williamson have been placed on Active/PUP – TE Dan Brown has been placed on Active/NFI – DL Domenique Davis has been released — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 30, 2020

Joe Flacco’s absence will open up an opportunity for several QBs on the Jets roster to compete for a spot.

Veterans David Fales and Mike White along with rookie fourth-round pick James Morgan should all see backup reps behind Sam Darnold now.

Given that Darnold has missed six games in his first two years as a starter, whoever makes an impression could easily find himself under center at a critical point of the season.

Who will emerge as the No. 3 QB of the New York Jets?