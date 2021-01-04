3 College Head Coaches Are ‘Names To Watch’ For The Jets

The New York Jets are officially in need of a new head coach.

New York announced on Sunday night that Adam Gase has officially been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization – especially in our leadership positions – it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season,” Jets chairman Christopher Johnson announced.

To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of.” Where will the Jets turn next? Several names have been floated, including three intriguing college football head coaches, per NFL.com. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Florida’s Dan Mullen are all candidates for the job, according to the report. From our story yesterday, some names to watch for next #Jets head coach:#Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy#Colts DC Matt Eberflus#Ravens DC Wink Martindale #Titans OC Arthur Smith #Rams DC Brandon Staley

Iowa State's Matt Campbell

Florida's Dan Mullenhttps://t.co/V4iUbyGJMp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2021 The Jets’ search could be a long one, though, as the franchise cannot afford to swing and miss again.