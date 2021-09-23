The Spun

New York Jets OC Reveals His Message To Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Nothing went right for New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in his second career start, as he threw four interceptions against the New England Patriots.

Wilson owned up to his mistakes in his postgame press conference last Sunday, admitting that he forced a few passes early in the game.

“I felt like there was a lack of rhythm,” Wilson said. “When your first two passes are interceptions, it’s tough to find that rhythm, you’re not on the field much, all of a sudden the first quarter’s over.”

Although last weekend’s performance left a lot of Jets fans discouraged, the team isn’t giving up on Wilson. In fact, Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur had an encouraging message for the No. 2 overall pick this Thursday.

When asked about Wilson’s struggles against the Patriots, LaFleur told reporters “You get right back to work.” Clearly, he wants the young quarterback to shake off last Sunday’s performance.

Wilson is currently dealing with a groin injury, so it’s possible that might affect his mobility on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

While it’s easy to point out all the negative plays that Wilson made in Week 2, it’s worth mentioning that he flashed his star potential at times against the Carolina Panthers in the season opener.

The Jets are hoping that Wilson will revert back to his Week 1 form this weekend against the Broncos.

