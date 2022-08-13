Jets Offer Injury Update After Scary Zach Wilson Moment

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

During the New York Jets' preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, second-year quarterback Zach Wilson suffered an injury to his right knee as he was scrambling.

At first, there were some whispers that Wilson may have suffered a torn ACL. The Jets, however, are hopeful that he dodged a major injury.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Wilson's ACL is "supposed to be intact."

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the early belief is that Wilson reinjured his right PCL. If that's the case, he might only miss a few weeks.

The Jets will know the severity of Wilson's injury once his MRI results are in.

"I'm going to let the MRI play out and we'll figure it out," Saleh said, via ESPN.

Wilson's knee buckled before he went down. He ultimately limped to the locker room with a few minutes remaining in the first quarter.

In the event that Wilson has to miss time, Joe Flacco would most likely start at quarterback for the Jets.

"You guys know how I feel about Joe," Saleh said. "Everyone does, the whole world knows. Joe is a phenomenal football player. He's having a great camp and he has a lot of juice left in the tank."

The Jets should release another update on Wilson later this Saturday.