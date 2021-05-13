Jets Officially Announce Zach Wilson’s Jersey Number

While the New York Jets have yet to formally make Zach Wilson their starter, the team has decided on a jersey number for their rookie quarterback.

On Thursday, the Jets announced that Wilson will wear the No. 2 for Gang Green moving forward. Wilson wore the numbers 1 and 11 in college, but predominantly No. 1 in his breakout junior season for BYU.

Wilson isn’t entirely unfamiliar with the No. 2 though. It was one of two numbers he wore during his standout high school career at Utah’s Corner Canyon High School.

The Jets took Wilson No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson recently said that he wanted to mix things up with his jersey number, so he wore the number into rookie minicamps.

“Mixing it up, doing something new,” Wilson told NFL.com. “I like any single digit number and I think it’s kind of cool that I was the second pick. I think that’s a cool reason to switch it up.

We heard there was some interest in rookie numbers?? 📰 https://t.co/Aav6S8SRo1 pic.twitter.com/tEOrfZ1Jo1 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2021

Expectations will be high for Zach Wilson to succeed out the gate as a rookie. The team traded three-year starter Sam Darnold to pave the way for him to start.

But Wilson accomplished a lot in college that made him soar up the NFL draft boards. The Jets became enamored by his arm talent and athleticism, so they happily designated him as their future.

No it’s up for Wilson to prove the Jets right and all of his doubters wrong.

The team also announced that rookie second round pick Elijah Moore will wear No. 8. That makes him the first Jets wide receiver to have a single digit jersey number under the new uniform rules.

No. 14 overall pick Alijah Vera-Tucker will wear No. 75 for the Jets.