Jets Owner Has Message For Fans Criticizing Adam Gase

It didn’t take more than one half of the New York Jets’ season opening debacle against the Buffalo Bills for Jets fans to call for the team to axe head coach Adam Gase.

Unfortunately, their calls are going to go unanswered by Jets owner Christopher Johnson. On Wednesday, Johnson spoke to the media and made it clear that he has full faith in Gase.

Speaking to the New York Post‘s Brian Costello, Johnson said he has “every confidence” in Gase to succeed. He called for patience from the Jets fan base and believes that Gase is better than he gets credit for.

“I think that he has a lot more in him as a head coach than some of our fans are giving him credit for,” Johnson said. “I understand. They want to see success. I think that they will.”

Johnson says he has full confidence in Gase: "I think that he has a lot more in him as a head coach than some of our fans are giving him credit for. I understand. They want to see success. I think that they will." #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) September 16, 2020

Johnson must be seeing something in Adam Gase that no Jets fan, NFL analyst or general sports fan can see though. In Gase’s 17 games at the helm, the Jets have been putrid in the primary area Gase was brought in to correct: The offense.

The Jets averaged 17 points per game last year and were anemic on offense in Week 1 against Buffalo. Meanwhile, franchise QB Sam Darnold appears to have regressed and none of the skill players can move the ball.

If there’s one piece of solace Jets can take in Johnson’s ridiculous praise for Gase, it’s that the vote of confidence often comes just weeks or even days before another miserable performance and subsequent firing.

The Jets will be kicking themselves for the next few years for hiring Gase in the first place. But better to make the correct decision now while there’s still time to do so.