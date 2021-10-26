Jets Owner Sends Clear Message About Coaching Staff

The New York Jets overhauled their coaching staff this offseason to pave the way for a fresh start in 2021. The organization then drafted highly touted BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick, signaling that this season would be the first of a multi-year rebuild.

Even still, through seven weeks, the Jets performance has left something to be desired.

First-year head coach Robert Saleh has New York off to a 1-5 start, with the sole win coming over a banged-up Tennessee Titans team. In each of the other contests, the Jets have been plagued by turnovers from Wilson and a lack of steady production from the offense as a whole.

Through six games, the Jets have scored just 80 total points and have only scored 20 points in a game twice.

Despite the horrid start on offense, team owner Woody Johnson is maintaining faith in Saleh and the brand new coaching staff. At the NFL fall meeting on Tuesday, he said that he has “unwavering, steadfast confidence” in general manager Joe Douglas and the rest of the organization’s leadership group.

“We will get it right,” Johnson vowed, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “… Just a very young team with a 22-year-old quarterback. He’s seeing things for the first time.”

Johnson’s commitment to Douglas, Saleh and the rest of the staff is admirable and likely the right move at this stage of the year. However, the team’s performance has now been far from adequate under the last three head coaches.

Since 2015, the Jets haven’t posted a .500 record and have won less than five games in 50 percent of those seasons. While Saleh and his staff certainly should get a grace period with an inexperienced roster and a young quarterback, the start to the 2021 campaign isn’t a great indicator of what’s to come.

No matter what the outcome of the year is for the Jets, Saleh will likely hold onto his job, barring an unforeseen controversy. However, he’ll need to show signs of improvement down the back stretch of 2021 to avoid starting next season on the hot seat.