Jets Player Comments On The Jamal Adams Trade Rumors

Before last year’s trade deadline, there were plenty of trade rumors around New York Jets safety Jamal Adams. Those whispers continued into the offseason.

It is now May, and Adams is still a member of Gang Green. Unless another team were to call and blow them away with an offer, it doesn’t make sense for the Jets to trade Adams, who has made the Pro Bowl the last two years and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, who missed almost all of last season with a core muscle injury, is happy he can team up with Adams during his second year with the Jets. The pair only played together in two games in 2019.

In an interview with ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Mosley called the possibility of trading Adams “a crazy move.”

“First of all, he’s one of the leaders on the team,” Mosley said. “That’s first and foremost. He brings that extra energy whether guys want it or not. Sometimes you might be tired or not feeling good, but as soon as he steps on the field, you’re going to hear that voice and he’ll be flying around. To have that presence in the secondary, a guy that can make plays in the passing game and also plays in the backfield — in the box — that’s always exciting.”

Adams still has two years remaining on his current contract and is currently skipping voluntary offseason virtual meetings. He’s looking for a long-term deal before next season.

In 14 games last year, Adams recorded 75 tackles, seven passes defensed, 6.5 sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown.

Most likely, the Jets will lock Adams up as a piece of the long-term puzzle at some point.