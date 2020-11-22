Jets Player Has Brutally Honest Comment On Trevor Lawrence Speculation

At 0-9 on the season, the New York Jets are in the “lead” for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which nearly everyone expects will be used to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

But one Jets player is tired of hearing that the Jets are trying to “Tank for Trevor.” Speaking to Newsday, Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton declared that the team doesn’t care about the Draft. Becton said that the Jets just want to win a game and don’t care about getting the first pick.

“We’re not really looking at the draft. We just want to win one game,” Becton said. “That’s all our minds are on right now. We don’t care if we get the first pick. We’re not worried about that as players. We just want to go out there and win.”

Becton may not care if the Jets get the No. 1 overall pick, but the fan base absolutely does. Given that the team has long-since been eliminated from the playoff conversation, they are already looking to next year.

Jets players don’t like “Tanking for Trevor” talk. They’re trying to win for themselves. #Jets https://t.co/OieEJ6ce8B — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) November 22, 2020

Next year will in all likelihood mean a fresh start with a new head coach, and at least a top-2 pick. Whether they get the top pick remains to be seen.

The Jets are 0-9 right now, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-8 and don’t have many winnable game left on their own schedule. If the Jets win even one game this year and Jacksonville loses out, strength of schedule would give the 1-15 Jets the No. 2 overall pick.

Naturally, many Jets fans are going to be cheering for a few Jaguars wins to give the some room for “error.”

But that’s not the priority for Mekhi Becton and some of his teammates.