Jets Player Reacts To Report About Adam Gase, Jamal Adams

A recent report has suggested that a big factor in Jamal Adams’ ongoing issues with the Jets stems from poor leadership on the part of head coach Adam Gase.

But one Jets player is firmly denying that the team’s embattled head coach is causing problems in the locker room. Taking to Instagram, Jets guard Alex Lewis flatly denied that Gase was a problem. He called on New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta, the author of the article, to give up his sources and stop overgeneralizing all Jets players.

“Manish Mehta give up your sources,” Lewis wrote. “You don’t speak for the locker room or myself. You got no place in the locker room if you are going to overgeneralize all players. Manish you are a poison to this team.”

But Lewis wasn’t content to merely rake the New York Daily News over the coals on social media. In a follow-up statement, Lewis asserted that he has respect for his head coach. He criticized Mehta again for “lumping all the players in one mindset” and “disparaging the head coach.”

Alex Lewis on Instagram regarding the recent Jamal Adams-Adam Gase report. #Jets pic.twitter.com/3ZpW8Ybmn1 — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) June 25, 2020

“I have mad respect for coach Gase,” Lewis wrote. “We have phenomenal personnel in the building, on both offense and defense. We are building a winning culture and mentality from the top down… I felt like all of this needed to be said on the heels of reading Manish Mehta’s article lumping all the players in one mindset disparaging the head coach. I am proud to be a New York Jets no let’s Jet the <bleep emoji> up this season.”

#Jets guard Alex Lewis to @TheAthleticNFL on head coach Adam Gase pic.twitter.com/ygyYzNorSz — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 25, 2020

It looks like Adam Gase isn’t being left out to dry by the rest of the team.

But if Adams really is disillusioned by having Gase as a head coach, there’s not a whole lot that can done. Gase is locked in as the head coach for at least another year.

This situation won’t be resolved any time soon.