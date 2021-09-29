Jets Player Was Reportedly In Car Accident On Wednesday

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was unable to practice with the team this Wednesday. The reason for his absence is very unfortunate to say the least.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Smith was involved in a crash crash while heading to the facility this morning. He will be on the injury report this afternoon.

Rapoport doesn’t currently have an update as to what type of injury Smith suffered because of this car accident. Hopefully, the 24-year-old will be just fine moving forward.

Through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, Smith has appeared in 35 total snaps on offense, hauling in two passes for 48 yards. He also appeared on special teams for the Jets.

#Jets WR Jeff Smith, not at practice today, was in a car crash heading to the facility this morning, source said. He will be on the injury report today with details of what he’s dealing with. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2021

If Smith is unable to play this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, that could potentially open the door for Denzel Mims to play.

Mims has been a healthy scratch for the last two weeks. Although he has untapped potential, the Jets have been placing him on the inactive list because he’s still learning how to play special teams. The fans in New York have been criticizing that decision for the past week or so.

The Jets should have an official update on Smith in the coming hours.