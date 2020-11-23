1 NFL Team Has Already Been Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season is wrapping up. With it, we have our first playoff contention elimination of the season.

The New York Jets became the first NFL team to be eliminated from playoff contention earlier today.

New York was eliminated thanks to the Indianapolis Colts’ win over the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Jets fell to the Chargers, dropping to 0-10 on the season. The best New York can finish is 6-10.

Of course, this doesn’t come as any major surprise:

The Jets have been eliminated from the NFL Postseason. They are the first team to be eliminated this year. pic.twitter.com/SLFFEVJ1Du — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2020

While the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention, the team still has a major goal: win a game.

Veteran running back Frank Gore admitted that he could retire following this season. He doesn’t want to go out with an 0-16 season.

“You gotta get one,” said Gore, who admitted that he thinks about the possibility of an 0-16 season every day.

Frank Gore said #Jets think about 0-16 every day. “You gotta get one.” Said if this is his last year, he “can’t go out like that.” #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 23, 2020

The Jets will look to get their first win of the season next weekend. New York and Miami, which benched Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be on CBS.