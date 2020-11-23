The Spun

1 NFL Team Has Already Been Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Quarterback Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass against the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season is wrapping up. With it, we have our first playoff contention elimination of the season.

The New York Jets became the first NFL team to be eliminated from playoff contention earlier today.

New York was eliminated thanks to the Indianapolis Colts’ win over the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Jets fell to the Chargers, dropping to 0-10 on the season. The best New York can finish is 6-10.

Of course, this doesn’t come as any major surprise:

While the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention, the team still has a major goal: win a game.

Veteran running back Frank Gore admitted that he could retire following this season. He doesn’t want to go out with an 0-16 season.

“You gotta get one,” said Gore, who admitted that he thinks about the possibility of an 0-16 season every day.

The Jets will look to get their first win of the season next weekend. New York and Miami, which benched Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be on CBS.


