Jets QB Zach Wilson Has Bold Prediction For His Madden Rookie Rating

For better or worse, New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson is one of the most confident and outspoken players to enter the league this year. And he’s made it clear just how good he thinks he is.

The rookie QBs from the 2021 NFL Draft class were recently asked what they think their rating on the upcoming Madden NFL video game should be. While some players such as Justin Fields gave realistic answers, Wilson dropped some jaws with a very high rating.

“My Madden rating should be 90 because… it’s like okay but it’s not great because I haven’t done anything yet,” Wilson explained.

Well then. Fair enough.

No, actually that’s not fair enough. It’s absolutely bonkers.

We had some of the new QBs predict their rookie Madden ratings. Whose guess do you think is most accurate? 🤔 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/oHPRaLx4zv — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) May 14, 2021

The best rookie prospects in the history of the franchise have never gotten a higher rating than the mid-80s. As talented as Zach Wilson is, he wasn’t even the most highly-touted QB in this draft class, let alone since the franchise’s inception.

In fairness, Wilson wasn’t the only player to give himself a high rating. 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance said he should get an 88, which would also be an all-time high.

But it’s clear that Wilson has a ton of confidence in himself and the swagger to match. That’ll either help him or hurt him as he becomes the future of the New York Jets.

What do you think Zach Wilson’s Madden rating should be?