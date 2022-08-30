Jets Quarterback Chris Streveler Reacts To Getting Cut

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 22: New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler (15) warms up prior to the National Football League preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets on August 22, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Quarterback Chris Streveler was a preseason legend for the New York Jets this summer, but ultimately, it wasn't enough to make the team.

New York cut the 27-year-old Streveler on Monday, one day after he led the team to a win over the Giants in the final seconds of the preseason finale.

Streveler, who actually led the Jets in rushing yards this preseason and helped New York go 3-0 in exhibition play, handled his release with class this morning.

"Tough business. So thankful for the opportunities this preseason," Streveler wrote on Twitter. "This is just another step in the journey. The work and the mindset don’t change!"

Streveler played in seven games with the Arizona Cardinals over the last two seasons, and is likely to catch on as a practice squad addition, whether with the Jets or elsewhere.

In the meantime, New York will go with Joe Flacco as its starter and Mike White as the No. 2 signal caller for the first few weeks of the season while Zach Wilson continues to recover from a knee injury.