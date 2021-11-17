Jets Quarterback Joe Flacco Confirms His Vaccination Status

Joe Flacco is poised to make his first NFL start since the 2020 season with the New York Jets this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. With rookie Zach Wilson still banged up and Mike White coming back to Earth, the 36-year-old former Super Bowl MVP will lead the organization into battle on Sunday.

Flacco met with reporters later on Wednesday after the news was announced. In addition to talking football during his media session, the veteran also revealed some important information about his vaccination status.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Flacco confirmed that he’s not vaccinated on Wednesday. He reportedly said that he has his reasons for that being the case, but didn’t want to create a “distraction” for his team by expanding further on his decision.

Flacco did wear a mask during the entirety of his Wednesday press conference.

Joe Flacco confirmed he’s not vaccinated. Hence, the mask. Says he has his reasons, but doesn’t want to create a “distraction” by going into it. #Jets pic.twitter.com/x3Arg4cR8z — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2021

With the current state of the team’s quarterback room, the Jets will have to hope that Flacco is taking the necessary precautions to stay healthy this week. New York can’t afford to have the 36-year-old test positive or come into close contact with someone that comes down with COVID-19, or he’d be in danger of not playing this weekend.

Flacco, who began the year with the Philadelphia Eagles, saw his first 2021 game action in in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills. He entered the game in relief for White, who threw four interceptions in the blowout loss, and completed all three of his passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Flacco will take on a much different role in Week 11 against the Dolphins and start his first game Week 10 of the 2020 season. The Super Bowl XLVII MVP made five appearances for the Jets last year and completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He went 0-4 in four starts for New York in 2020.

Flacco will do his best to improve upon that mark on Sunday against the Dolphins. Kickoff for the AFC Eat game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.